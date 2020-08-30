Main content
Belarus: Mass rally keeps pressure on Lukashenko
Many thousands on the streets again in Belarus to protest against President Lukashenko.
Tens of thousands again take to the streets in Belarus to protest against President Alexander Lukashenko. Also: the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says there have been unpublicised talks with many more Arab countries about improving ties. And India and Russia declared joint winners at Chess Olympiad.
