Several thousand women in Belarus have rallied in central Minsk for a “March of Solidarity”, urging President Lukashenko and the government to resign. Also: German police have arrested hundreds of people demonstrating in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions, and hundreds of migrants are rescued from a ship funded by the British graffiti artist Banksy.