Belarus: Journalists covering protests stripped of accreditation
Several thousand women in Belarus have rallied in central Minsk for a “March of Solidarity”, urging President Lukashenko and the government to resign. Also: German police have arrested hundreds of people demonstrating in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions, and hundreds of migrants are rescued from a ship funded by the British graffiti artist Banksy.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends