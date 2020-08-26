Main content
Jacob Blake: Two shot dead during third night of unrest in Kenosha
Violence continues in city in Wisconsin following police shooting of a black man. Jacob Blake was shot by officers on Sunday in the presence of his children. Also, Melania Trump makes plea for racial harmony at Republican party convention, and deadly flash-floods hit northern Afghanistan.
