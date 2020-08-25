Main content

Africa declared free of wild polio in 'milestone'

Nigeria is now rid of wild polio despite having more than half of all cases a decade ago - a major success in efforts to eradicate the disease. Also: The family of an unarmed black man shot by police in Wisconsin say he is paralysed from the waist down, and the captain of the Manchester United football club is found guilty of attempting to bribe a Greek police officer.

