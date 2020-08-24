Main content
US Election: Republican Party nominates Donald Trump as its presidential candidate
The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off in North Carolina.
At the event, President Trump told the crowd that this was the most important election in the history of the country. Also: Scientists in Hong Kong say they have confirmed the first reinfection of the coronavirus, and an Israeli teenager discovers a jar filled with gold coins at an archaeological site.
