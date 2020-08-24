Main content

US Election: Republican Party nominates Donald Trump as its presidential candidate

The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off in North Carolina.

At the event, President Trump told the crowd that this was the most important election in the history of the country. Also: Scientists in Hong Kong say they have confirmed the first reinfection of the coronavirus, and an Israeli teenager discovers a jar filled with gold coins at an archaeological site.

29 days left to listen

29 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends