Belarus: Opposition holds mass rally in Minsk despite ban
Tens of thousands filled the central square despite a heavy police presence.
President Lukashenko has vowed to crush unrest and blamed the dissent on unnamed "foreign-backed revolutionaries". Also: US President Donald Trump's eldest sister says her brother is a liar who "has no principles", secret recordings reveal, and in football Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint Germain to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time.
