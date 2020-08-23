Main content

Belarus: Opposition holds mass rally in Minsk despite ban

Tens of thousands filled the central square despite a heavy police presence.

President Lukashenko has vowed to crush unrest and blamed the dissent on unnamed "foreign-backed revolutionaries". Also: US President Donald Trump's eldest sister says her brother is a liar who "has no principles", secret recordings reveal, and in football Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint Germain to be crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time.

