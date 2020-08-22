Main content

NATO rejects Belarus claim of border threat

Claims by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that "foreign powers" are organising a build-up of troops on the country's border are baseless, says NATO. Also: The World Health Organisation says children over 12 years old should wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and violence in Ivory Coast as President Alassane Ouattara is nominated for a third term in office.

