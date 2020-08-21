Main content
Russian doctors allow Navalny to go to Germany
They had earlier said the Kremlin critic, in a coma in Omsk, was too ill to be moved for treatment in Germany. They relented after appeals by his family and aides.
They had earlier said the Kremlin critic, in a coma in Omsk, was too ill to be moved for treatment in Germany. They relented after appeals by his family and aides, who said Mr Navalny’s life was in danger in Russia. Also: Libya's rival authorities announce a ceasefire, and the man known as the Golden State Killer is sentenced to life in prison.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends