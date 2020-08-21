Main content

Russian doctors allow Navalny to go to Germany

They had earlier said the Kremlin critic, in a coma in Omsk, was too ill to be moved for treatment in Germany. They relented after appeals by his family and aides.

They had earlier said the Kremlin critic, in a coma in Omsk, was too ill to be moved for treatment in Germany. They relented after appeals by his family and aides, who said Mr Navalny’s life was in danger in Russia. Also: Libya's rival authorities announce a ceasefire, and the man known as the Golden State Killer is sentenced to life in prison.

