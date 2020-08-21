Main content

Alexei Navalny's wife appeals to Putin to let her husband be flown abroad for treatment

Russian doctors say prominent opposition figure is too ill to be taken to Germany.

Russian doctors say prominent opposition figure is too ill to be taken to Germany. Navalny's supporters believe he's been poisoned. Also, Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urges followers to continue defying government, and Lebanese singer Mika organises concert to raise money for his homeland.

