Main content
Alexei Navalny's wife appeals to Putin to let her husband be flown abroad for treatment
Russian doctors say prominent opposition figure is too ill to be taken to Germany.
Russian doctors say prominent opposition figure is too ill to be taken to Germany. Navalny's supporters believe he's been poisoned. Also, Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urges followers to continue defying government, and Lebanese singer Mika organises concert to raise money for his homeland.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends