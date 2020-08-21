Main content
Steve Bannon charged with fraud over Mexico wall funds
The former Trump adviser was arrested and charged with fraud over fundraising to build a Mexican border wall. He denied the charge in court.
Mr Bannon, once one of President Trump's most trusted advisers, was arrested and charged with fraud over a fundraising campaign to build a Mexican border wall. He denied the charge in court in New York. Also: scientists say the loss of ice in Greenland has reached "unprecedented" levels, and why singing is no more likely to transmit Covid-19 than talking - unless you do it loudly.
