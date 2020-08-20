Main content
Russian opposition leader 'fights for life'
A prominent Putin opponent, Alexei Navalny, is unconscious after a suspected poisoning.
A prominent Putin opponent, Alexei Navalny, is unconscious after a suspected poisoning. Also: Barack Obama makes his most scathing attack on President Trump so far, and British scientists develop a new method of administering radiotherapy that they say could revolutionise the treatment of breast cancer.
