Main content

Russian opposition leader 'fights for life'

A prominent Putin opponent, Alexei Navalny, is unconscious after a suspected poisoning.

A prominent Putin opponent, Alexei Navalny, is unconscious after a suspected poisoning. Also: Barack Obama makes his most scathing attack on President Trump so far, and British scientists develop a new method of administering radiotherapy that they say could revolutionise the treatment of breast cancer.

