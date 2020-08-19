Main content

Mali: Soldiers promise elections after ousting President

Troops have pledged to set up a civilian transitional government and hold elections

Troops have pledged to set up a civilian transitional government and hold elections. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned on Tuesday night after a coup that’s been widely condemned by the international community. Also, Joe Biden is named as US Democratic candidate for presidency, and India’s Supreme Court orders probe into death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

