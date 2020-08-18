Main content
Guilty verdict over assassination of Lebanon ex-PM
One of four men accused of killing Rafik Hariri in Beirut in 2005 has been convicted by a special UN-backed court. The judges said Salim Ayyash had a central role in the murder. Also: shots are fired inside a military base in Mali and, a lost species is rediscovered in the wilds of Djibouti, Africa.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends