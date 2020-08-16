Main content
Belarus: President Lukashenko claims he has Russian support against protests
Thousand gather in Minsk to mourn a demonstrator who died on Monday.
The man called “Europe’s last dictator” asks for Vladimir Putin’s help, as anti-government demonstrations gain momentum. Meanwhile, international leaders mark Victory in Japan Day, and the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. And a restaurant in China is forced to apologise, after telling its patrons to weigh themselves before ordering.
