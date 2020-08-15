Main content

Pressure grows on Belarusian president to resign

Opponents say Alexander Lukashenko’s ‘hours are numbered’ after five days of protests.

Alexander Lukashenko’s opponents say his regime’s “hours are numbered” after five days of anti-government protest. Meanwhile, the leader of Hezbollah threatens to take action if Israel is responsible for last week’s devastating explosion in Beirut. And we look at the US government’s censorship of climate scientists.

