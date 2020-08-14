Main content
Belarus: 'Widespread torture' inflicted on jailed protesters
Freed detainees have given details of beatings during days in custody that Amnesty International said suggested "torture" on a significant scale. Also: The president of Mozambique, visits a province where the army is fighting Islamist insurgents, and the latest move against the murder hornets.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends