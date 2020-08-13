Main content

Women form ‘solidarity chains’ in Belarus protests

Many dressed in white as they called for an end to police brutality.

Many dressed in white as they called for an end to police brutality. Several strikes have also been reported at state-owned factories in protest against President Lukashenko. Also: the Chinese president launches a clean plate campaign to reduce food waste, and why Donald Trump is demanding more powerful showers.

