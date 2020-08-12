Main content

Harris joins Biden at first event as running mate

Joe Biden has formally introduced Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential pick at a rally in Delaware.

Joe Biden has formally introduced Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential pick at a rally in Delaware. Senator Harris said four years of Donald Trump's presidency had left America 'in tatters'. Also in this edition: Beirut’s broken hospitals – and the day Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face with the BBC’s African Service.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

