Harris joins Biden at first event as running mate
Joe Biden has formally introduced Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential pick at a rally in Delaware.
Senator Harris said four years of Donald Trump's presidency had left America 'in tatters'. Also in this edition: Beirut's broken hospitals – and the day Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face with the BBC's African Service.
