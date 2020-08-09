Main content

Lebanese army retakes government buildings stormed by protestors

The prime minister is to ask for early elections to resolve the crisis

The demonstrators in Beirut had earlier entered government ministries venting their anger at politicians who they blame for Tuesday's devastating explosion. Also:  President Trump signs executive orders extending Covid-19 economic relief, and an oil spill in Mauritius is threatening an ecological disaster.

