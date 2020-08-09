Main content
Lebanese army retakes government buildings stormed by protestors
The prime minister is to ask for early elections to resolve the crisis
The demonstrators in Beirut had earlier entered government ministries venting their anger at politicians who they blame for Tuesday's devastating explosion. Also: President Trump signs executive orders extending Covid-19 economic relief, and an oil spill in Mauritius is threatening an ecological disaster.
