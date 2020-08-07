Main content

Beirut explosion: many Lebanese blame government negligence

Rescue-workers search for dozens still reported missing after Tuesday's deadly blast.

Rescue-workers search for dozens still reported missing after Tuesday's deadly blast. The UN has warned of a humanitarian crisis and is promising emergency supplies. Also, how Covid-19 has affected tourism in city that was at heart of Italian Renaissance, and why music festival is going ahead on Greek island - despite virus restrictions.

