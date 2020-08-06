Main content

New York sues America's powerful National Rifle Association

The lawsuit comes after an investigation found evidence of fraud and abuse of funds.

New York’s attorney general Letitia James alleges financial misconduct in the organisation. She accuses NRA leaders of using its funds for their personal benefit. Also: President Macron of France has promised to co-ordinate an international aid effort for Lebanon, and in the Channel Island of Guernsey police try a novel recruitment campaign.

29 days left to listen

23 minutes

