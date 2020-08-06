Main content
President Macron says political change is needed in Lebanon
The French President made the comments on a visit to an area devastated by the explosion. Also: tougher internal border restrictions are being introduced in Australia to curb the spread of Covid-19, and social media networks push back against President Trump after he says children are "almost immune" to the coronavirus.
