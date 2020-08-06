Main content

Anger in Beirut at failure to prevent devastating explosion

The governing elite in Lebanon is criticised after an explosion that killed at least 135 people. They're being blamed for the failure to properly store tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

The governing elite of Lebanon is coming under unprecedented attack after an explosion in the capital on Tuesday, which killed at least 135 people. Also: emergency departments in the US state of Mississippi are overflowing with Covid-19 patients, and the French Government pledges millions of dollars to save the country's wine industry.

