Hefty fines for lockdown rule-breakers in Australia

On-the-spot fines of more than 3 thousand US dollars for breaking isolation rules in the Australian state of Victoria, as military and police get tough with dissenters. Also: fears that new ID rules for voting in Ghana could deter some voters, and in Italy a Grand Slam great interrupts girls playing rooftop tennis.

