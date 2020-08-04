On-the-spot fines of more than 3 thousand US dollars for breaking isolation rules in the Australian state of Victoria.

On-the-spot fines of more than 3 thousand US dollars for breaking isolation rules in the Australian state of Victoria, as military and police get tough with dissenters. Also: fears that new ID rules for voting in Ghana could deter some voters, and in Italy a Grand Slam great interrupts girls playing rooftop tennis.