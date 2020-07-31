Main content
Hong Kong postpones elections by year due to 'virus concerns'
Government says delay in parliamentary elections is due to rise in Covid-19 infections. But opposition accuses authorities of using pandemic as excuse to prevent people from voting. Also, Eurozone suffers its worst economic contraction on record due to Coronavirus, and a website that lets you see the view from other people's windows across the world.
