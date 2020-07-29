Main content

US tech giants face Congress grilling

Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon are being questioned over whether they are too dominant.

Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon have appeared before Washington lawmakers to defend their firms against claims they abuse their power to quash competitors. Also: the chief organiser of the Tokyo Olympics hopes they will take place next year - but can't rule out another delay, and an enduring mystery from one of Britain's most famous archaeological sites, Stonehenge, appears to have been solved.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends