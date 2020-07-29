Main content
US tech giants face Congress grilling
Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon are being questioned over whether they are too dominant.
Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon have appeared before Washington lawmakers to defend their firms against claims they abuse their power to quash competitors. Also: the chief organiser of the Tokyo Olympics hopes they will take place next year - but can't rule out another delay, and an enduring mystery from one of Britain's most famous archaeological sites, Stonehenge, appears to have been solved.
