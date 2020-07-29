Main content
Hong Kong: 'Large-scale' coronavirus outbreak looming, says city's leader
Carrie Lam urges people to stay indoors and says hospital system could face 'collapse'
Carrie Lam urges people to stay indoors and says hospital system could face 'collapse'. But pro-democracy protestors unconvinced by reports that outbreak means local elections should be postponed. Also, drastically scaled-down Hajj pilgrimage begins in Saudi Arabia, and how fugitive Mexican drug-lord built his own private hospital.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends