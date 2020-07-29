Main content
US Attorney General defends deploying federal agents to Portland
William Barr said protesters were committing "an assault on the US government"
In heated testimony to Congress, William Barr said protesters in Portland, Oregon, were committing "an assault on the government of the United States". Democrats accuse Mr Barr of trying to aid the president's re-election campaign. Also: leaders in Western Europe warn of a second wave of the coronavirus, and there is positive news for tiger populations in the wild.
