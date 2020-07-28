Main content

Construction starts for the world’s largest nuclear fusion reactor in France

Nuclear Fusion is regarded by its advocates as our best hope of producing safe energy.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the international venture as a project for the future of humanity. He delivered a video address at a ceremony to mark the start of the assembly of the ITER reactor. Also: the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption charges linked to the 1MDB scandal, and why people are abandoning their dogs post-lockdown.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends