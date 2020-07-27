Main content

Alarm over Vietnam’s first coronavirus cases in months

The city of Da Nang has been closed to tourists to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak.

The city of Da Nang has been closed to tourists to contain a new Covid-19 outbreak. Hundreds of flights have been laid on to take thousands of domestic tourists home. Also: Egypt jails TikTok users over ‘indecent’ videos, and the Japanese designer of some of David Bowie’s most famous outfits has died.

