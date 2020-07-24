Main content

Hagia Sophia: Muslim Friday prayers held as former museum becomes mosque again

President Erdogan attends first Friday prayers held in historic building since 1934.

President Erdogan attends first Friday prayers held in historic building since 1934. The decision to turn Hagia Sophia - a former cathedral - back into a mosque has been criticised worldwide. Also, China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu after Washington shuts down Chinese consulate in Texas, and Iraqi militiamen help bury the bodies as their country's Covid 19 death-toll rises steeply.

29 days left to listen

32 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends