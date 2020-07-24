Main content
Hagia Sophia: Muslim Friday prayers held as former museum becomes mosque again
President Erdogan attends first Friday prayers held in historic building since 1934.
President Erdogan attends first Friday prayers held in historic building since 1934. The decision to turn Hagia Sophia - a former cathedral - back into a mosque has been criticised worldwide. Also, China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu after Washington shuts down Chinese consulate in Texas, and Iraqi militiamen help bury the bodies as their country's Covid 19 death-toll rises steeply.
