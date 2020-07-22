Main content

US accuses China of Covid-19 vaccine hack

Two Chinese nationals are charged with stealing information.

American authorities have charged two Chinese nationals in the alleged theft of information from medical, software and defence companies. Also, a standoff in Ukraine ends peacefully after the president gives in to a hostage-taker’s strange demand. And the smallest village in Italy celebrates its first birth in eight years.

