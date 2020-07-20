Main content

Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial shows promise

A vaccine developed by Oxford University appears safe and triggers an immune response. But the lead scientist advises caution. Also, as Cuba's currency crisis deepens, state-run shops begin selling some goods in US dollars; and scientists predict that polar bears could be extinct by the end of the century as a result of climate change.

