Oxford coronavirus vaccine trial shows promise
A vaccine developed by Oxford University appears safe and triggers an immune response.
A vaccine developed by Oxford University appears safe and triggers an immune response. But the lead scientist advises caution. Also, as Cuba's currency crisis deepens, state-run shops begin selling some goods in US dollars; and scientists predict that polar bears could be extinct by the end of the century as a result of climate change.
