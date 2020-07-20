Main content

Covid-19 treatment trial described as ‘breakthrough’

The results suggest a new treatment reduces the number of patients needing intensive care.

The results suggest a new treatment reduces the number of patients needing intensive care, according to the UK company that developed it. The treatment uses a protein called interferon beta which the body produces when it gets a viral infection. Also we hear about Gaza’s disturbing cases of suicide, and Kanye West launches his 2020 presidential campaign.

