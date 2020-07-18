Main content

Fauci says all Americans should wear masks to stop a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks.

The US top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, made the comment as the country struggles to control a sustained surge in coronavirus infections. Also: "moment of truth" as EU leaders seek Covid deal, and Captain Tom Moore is knighted in "unique ceremony" after raising millions of pounds for Britain's health service.

