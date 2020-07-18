Main content
Fauci says all Americans should wear masks to stop a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases
Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks.
The US top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, made the comment as the country struggles to control a sustained surge in coronavirus infections. Also: "moment of truth" as EU leaders seek Covid deal, and Captain Tom Moore is knighted in "unique ceremony" after raising millions of pounds for Britain's health service.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends