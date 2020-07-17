Main content
India reports over one million cases of Covid 19
The country's Coronavirus case-load has doubled in last three weeks. Intermittent local lockdowns are likely to be the 'new normal.' Also, EU leaders discuss 800 billion dollar coronavirus recovery-plan but are deeply divided over how to spend it, and US campaign-group wages legal battle for the rights of 'the world’s loneliest elephant.'
