Main content

Russia rejects Western allegations of cyber-attacks

Moscow says it didn't mount campaign against efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine.

Moscow says it didn't mount campaign against efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine. The US, Canada and UK have accused hackers linked to Russian intelligence services of trying to steal vaccine research. Also, number of coronavirus cases recorded in Brazil has passed 2 million, and scientists study the closest pictures ever taken of the Sun.

29 days left to listen

31 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends