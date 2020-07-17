Main content
Russia rejects Western allegations of cyber-attacks
Moscow says it didn't mount campaign against efforts to develop coronavirus vaccine. The US, Canada and UK have accused hackers linked to Russian intelligence services of trying to steal vaccine research. Also, number of coronavirus cases recorded in Brazil has passed 2 million, and scientists study the closest pictures ever taken of the Sun.
