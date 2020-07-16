Judges in London have ruled that Shamima Begum, who left Britain to support the Islamic State group, can return to challenge a government decision to revoke her UK citizenship.

Judges in London have ruled that Shamima Begum, who left Britain to support the Islamic State group, can return to challenge a government decision to revoke her UK citizenship. Also: the Twitter accounts of famous celebrities are hacked in a huge social media scam and Donald Trump revamps his campaign team, four months before the November election.