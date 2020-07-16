Main content
Court rules Shamima Begum can return to UK to fight for citizenship
Judges in London have ruled that Shamima Begum, who left Britain to support the Islamic State group, can return to challenge a government decision to revoke her UK citizenship. Also: the Twitter accounts of famous celebrities are hacked in a huge social media scam and Donald Trump revamps his campaign team, four months before the November election.
