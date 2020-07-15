Main content

China hits out at US and UK

Beijing criticises recent commercial restrictions imposed by Washington and London.

Beijing criticises recent commercial restrictions imposed by Washington and London. These include US sanctions over new Hong Kong security law, and UK decision not to use Huawei to help build 5G networks. Also, inside South Africa's 'hospitals of horrors' as staff overwhelmed by Covid-19, and researchers predict 'jaw-dropping' fall in global fertility-rates.

