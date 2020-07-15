Main content
China hits out at US and UK
Beijing criticises recent commercial restrictions imposed by Washington and London.
Beijing criticises recent commercial restrictions imposed by Washington and London. These include US sanctions over new Hong Kong security law, and UK decision not to use Huawei to help build 5G networks. Also, inside South Africa's 'hospitals of horrors' as staff overwhelmed by Covid-19, and researchers predict 'jaw-dropping' fall in global fertility-rates.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends