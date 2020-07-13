It says the pandemic will get far worse unless governments do more to stop it.

The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says too many countries are mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and that defeating public enemy number one is a long way off. Also: after years of campaigning by Native Americans the Washington Redskins cave into pressure to change their name, and the pub in England which has gone to extreme measures to enforce social distancing rules.