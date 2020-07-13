Main content
China has announced sanctions against prominent US politicians who challenged its treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. Also: Some of the world's richest people urge governments to raise taxes on the wealthy, and Manchester City football club overturns a two-year ban from European club competitions.
