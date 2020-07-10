Main content

Russia's Foreign Minister says there's growing risk of nuclear confrontation

Sergei Lavrov's warning came in an address to an international conference.

Sergei Lavrov's warning came in an address to an international conference. The nuclear treaty between US and Russia expires next year, but there are doubts that it will be extended. Also, notorious Indian gangster is killed one day after being arrested over deadly attack on police, and Barbados invites people to come there and work from home.

