Coronavirus: Melbourne returns to lockdown as cases surge

Five million people of Australia’s second largest city told to stay at home for six weeks.

Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews announced the lockdown after the state saw 191 new infections, its highest daily number since the pandemic began. Also, the Chinese-owned app TikTok says it is ending operations in Hong Kong following the introduction of Beijing’s new security law on the city, and two children in the US find a way to travel safely during lockdown.

