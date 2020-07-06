Main content
China warns UK over Hong Kong 'interference'
Tensions over the future of Hong Kong sour relations.
China has accused the British government of political manipulation after London offered approximately three million Hong Kong residents a path to British citizenship. The man behind one of the world's largest child porn websites is freed from jail in South Korea. The Italian prime minister has led tributes to the composer, Ennio Morricone, who's died at the age of ninety-one.
