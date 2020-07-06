Main content

China warns UK over Hong Kong 'interference'

Tensions over the future of Hong Kong sour relations.

China has accused the British government of political manipulation after London offered approximately three million Hong Kong residents a path to British citizenship. The man behind one of the world's largest child porn websites is freed from jail in South Korea. The Italian prime minister has led tributes to the composer, Ennio Morricone, who's died at the age of ninety-one.

29 days left to listen

30 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends