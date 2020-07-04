Main content
Trump 4 July message: We're beating 'China plague'
President claims the US is on course to overcome Covid-19, despite soaring infections
The president claims the US is on course to overcome the coronavirus, despite a soaring infection rate that has dampened Independence Day celebrations across the nation. Also: pubs across England have begun serving customers again after more than three months in lockdown, and a key witness in a case against Argentina's former president has been found dead.
