Khashoggi: Turkey begins trial of 20 Saudis in absentia

Twenty Saudi nationals on trial in Turkey over murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Two of the Saudi nationals on trial over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are former senior aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Also, centre-right mayor Jean Castex is named as the French PM after Edouard Philippe’s resignation, and how residents of US care home found pen-pals across the world.

