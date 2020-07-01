Main content

Hong Kong: First arrests made under new 'anti-protest' law

Police seize dozens of demonstrators under new law imposed by Beijing.

Police seize dozens of demonstrators under new law imposed by Beijing. Pro-democracy protests were held to mark 23 years since end of British rule. Also, Russians vote in referendum which could give President Putin another 16 years in office, and why residents of a US city are urged to 'walk with Shawn'.

29 days left to listen

26 minutes

More episodes

See all episodes from Global News Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

The Inquiry Podcast

Go beyond the headlines to explore the trends, forces and ideas shaping the world

Podcast

  • Global News Podcast

    The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends