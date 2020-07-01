Main content
Fauci warns of 100,000 US Covid-19 cases per day
The surge is occurring particularly strongly in southern and western states.
The US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, has said that unless the country manages to control the spread of the coronavirus, the infection rate could more than double to 100,000 cases a day from its current level of 40,000. Also: an explosion and a fire at a hospital in the Iranian capital has killed a number of people, and koalas face extinction in New South Wales.
