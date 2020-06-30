Main content
Chinese president, Xi Jinping, signs security law providing new powers over Hong Kong; The King of Belgium has issued an unprecedented statement of regret for atrocities inflicted during colonial times in Congo; New research into child development says there is one crucial thing parents can do to improve the future temperament of their offspring...
