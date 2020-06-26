Main content
UK: PM speaks out over danger of 'serious spike' in coronavirus cases
Boris Johnson issues warning after huge crowds flocked to beaches on Thursday. Ministers say UK beaches could be closed if infections rise. Also, Prince Charles urges world to live in harmony with nature in response to pandemic, and NASA starts competition to design a toilet for astronauts.
The Inquiry Podcast
Podcast
-
Global News Podcast
The day’s top stories from BBC News. Delivered twice a day on weekdays, daily at weekends